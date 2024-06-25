Electric scooter rebels in Benidorm

By Donna Williams •
Benidorm police target non-compliant scooter riders
Local police in Benidorm are clamping down on electric scooter ‘rebels’ with 200 street inspections in one week.
Those not complying with municipal regulations could face fines ranging from 80 euros for minor offences to 500 euros for the more serious. Around 70 per cent of penalties issued to date have been for riding in pedestrian areas or in a prohibited direction.
Current regulations stipulate that all users of this type of vehicle must have appropriate insurance, wear a helmet, carry lights and a bell, all designed to keep the rider safe. In addition, children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
Speed limits should be restricted to between 20 and 30km per hour in accordance with the size of the vehicle. Under no circumstances should they be ridden on pavements or pedestrian streets, and they can only be ridden in parks if the speed is restricted to 4km per hour.
With the arrival of summer, the use of electric scooters in Benidorm has increased. They are convenient to park and make moving around an increasingly tourist-filled town easier.
Therefore, local officers aim to better control their use and ensure compliance with current regulations to keep the streets as safe as possible. “We are concerned about those who think they can ride anywhere,” the local police said.
Alongside the inspection, they have turned to humour to raise awareness via social media. The post on Facebook states, “We are looking for a protagonist for the MotoGP 2025 videogame.” Then it goes on to say, “If you enjoy negligent or reckless driving, not wearing a helmet, or not having your papers in order, we are looking for you.”
