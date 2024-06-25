Festival of the 80s 90s

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 25 Jun 2024 • 16:08

80s and 90s festival Photo: Unbent

It’s time to laugh, sing and dance to the best songs of all time in the musical comedy that is a hit in Madrid and throughout Spain with more than 300,000 spectators. And it’s coming to Estepona’s bullring on Saturday August 3.

The reunion of high school friends at the opening of a bar 25 years later will take you back in time to the 80s and 90s with the best music in history. More than 40 songs and thousands of laughs in an unforgettable night, with a wonderful positive energy and a desire to live, enjoy… and be happy.

The company Onbeat turns the most danced Musical in the history of Spain and the Gran Via of Madrid, and the only one with its own film, into a festival never known before. A total of 7 hours in an experience where you the audience, take a leading part.

There will be live music, interactive games, karaoke, DHs, an app to interact with your mobile, prizes, surprises and a party beyond a simple concert.

Onbeat has taken the Festival to every corner of Spain like a circus that travels through the cities for up to 80 kilometres a day. A big stage, food trucks, bars, popcorn stalls, ice cream and 7 hours of partying, from 8pm to 1am.

Tickets are available at www.ocio-entradas.com