Festival of the 80s 90s

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 25 Jun 2024 • 16:08
80s and 90s festival
Photo: Unbent
It’s time to laugh, sing and dance to the best songs of all time in the musical comedy that is a hit in Madrid and throughout Spain with more than 300,000 spectators. And it’s coming to Estepona’s bullring on Saturday August 3.
The reunion of high school friends at the opening of a bar 25 years later will take you back in time to the 80s and 90s with the best music in history. More than 40 songs and thousands of laughs in an unforgettable night, with a wonderful positive energy and a desire to live, enjoy… and be happy.
The company Onbeat turns the most danced Musical in the history of Spain and the Gran Via of Madrid, and the only one with its own film, into a festival never known before. A total of 7 hours in an experience where you the audience, take a leading part.
There will be live music, interactive games, karaoke, DHs, an app to interact with your mobile, prizes, surprises and a party beyond a simple concert.
Onbeat has taken the Festival to every corner of Spain like a circus that travels through the cities for up to 80 kilometres a day. A big stage, food trucks, bars, popcorn stalls, ice cream and 7 hours of partying, from 8pm to 1am.
Tickets are available at www.ocio-entradas.com
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.