Fiesta time in Estepona

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 25 Jun 2024 • 10:05

Estepona feria Photo: Estepona Town Hall

Estepona Fair will begin on Tuesday July 2 with the Caseta Municipal hosting free concerts by artists of different musical styles including: King Africa, David Barrull, José Ortiz, Miguel Campello, Merche and Las Hermanas Rodes.

The festivities will last until Sunday July 7. This year the Town Hall will have the TV presenter Carlos Sobera as the town crier and there will be free horse-drawn carriage rides every afternoon.

To announce the start of the fair, the Batucada (a percussion ensemble) ‘Bloco Eleguá’, recent winners of the International Batucada Festival, PERCUmon 2024, will perform a parade through the town centre on Tuesday evening, followed by the reading of the opening speech by the actor from Bilbao, Carlos Sobera. The event will take place at 9.30pm on Avenida de España, with a performance by the singer Esperanza Soria. After the proclamation, the traditional fireworks display will begin, followed by the inauguration and lighting of the fairground lighting.

As a new feature for 2024, people who are extremely sensitive to loud sounds will be able to pick up hearing protectors at the Civil Protection booth, located at the entrance to the Fairgrounds. In this way they will be able to reduce the effects of exposure to noise during the fair.

Wednesday of the fair will be dedicated to children, who will be able to enjoy a children’s party at 7pm with ‘Los Narizotas’ from the Mr. Pollo Circus, in the Municipal Stand. In addition, all the attractions will have a 50 per cent discount.

On Thursday July 4, there will be a Party for the Elderly in the Caseta Municipal, which will feature the performance of José Ortiz, a participant in the television contest ‘Se llama Copla’.

This year, from Thursday to Saturday, a free horse-drawn carriage ride will be available every afternoon and, from Friday to Sunday between midday and 8pm, the Horse Walk will be open to all riders, who are recommended to dress up in Andalucian style and with their horses decorated.

Fans of the equine world have an appointment on Sunday July 7 at the VII Carriage competition. It will take place in the Paseo de Caballos of the fairgrounds and prizes will be awarded to the best-dressed horses and riders. Finally, on Sunday, the Plaza de Toros will host the traditional bullfight of the fair, featuring top bullfighting stars.