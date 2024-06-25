Financial assistance for pet owners

By Trelawney Bresic •
Calvia is taking proactive steps to protect cats on the island
Calvia has launched a campaign to promote responsible pet ownership through grants for microchipping and sterilisation of domestic cats.
The initiative aims to improve cat well-being, reduce pet abandonment, and control the stray cat population within the municipality.
The grant programme offers financial support to Calvia residents who register their cats with a microchip and opt for sterilisation surgery.
Here’s a breakdown of the grant amounts:
Microchip identification: Up to €30
Female cat sterilisation: Up to €80
Male cat sterilisation: Up to €40
To qualify for the grants, cat owners must be registered residents of Calvia. Additionally, they need to submit a veterinarian’s invoice and documentation proving the cat’s microchip identification and registration with the Companion Animal Identification Registry of the Balearic Islands (RIACIB). Applications for the grants can be submitted electronically until November 30, 2024, through the Animal Welfare section of the Calvia Town Hall website.
This campaign goes beyond financial aid. It aims to raise awareness among the community about the importance of responsible pet ownership. Microchipping ensures lost cats can be reunited with their families, while sterilisation helps control the population of unwanted kittens and stray cats.
Visit the Calvia Town Hall website’s Animal Welfare section to learn more about the grant program and take advantage of this initiative.
