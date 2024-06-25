Fuengirola ‘Noche Viva’

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 25 Jun 2024 • 10:55

'Noche Viva' 2024 Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall

Fuengirola Town Hall is encouraging the town’s traders to register for the 2024 edition of the Noche Viva (Live Night).

This was announced by the councillor for Commerce, Francisco Javier García Lara, who explained that this event to boost the local economy and promote commercial activity will take place on Saturday August 3. Applications to participate can be downloaded from the municipal website.

“The Departments of Festivities and Commerce, together with the members of the Commerce and Hospitality Board, have been working for some time on the Noche Viva 2024, the great festival of Fuengirola’s commerce“, said García Lara.

The councillor explained that, “we are preparing activities in different parts of the town: Plaza Reyes Católicos, Calle San Antonio, Calle San Pancracio, Plaza de la Constitución, Plaza Marqués de Cardeñosa, Calle España, Plaza de España, Plaza Pedro Cuevas, Plaza de la Hispanidad, Plaza Theresa Zabell, Puerto Deportivo, Calle Camilo José Cela and Plaza Punta Umbría, among others”.

“What we intend is to boost trade in each of these areas, that the influx of public is remarkable that night and that our commercial establishments are promoted, are given publicity and that, consequently, increase their sales”, said the councillor who encouraged shopkeepers to participate, “because without them this activity would be meaningless, so we invite them to join this initiative, to join together and collaborate to organise activities or decorate their streets, to make this night more eye-catching”.

García Lara explained that “registering is very simple, you just have to download the application form from the Town Hall website or pick it up from the Town Hall information point and hand it in before July 5. There is still plenty of time left, but it is an initiative that requires a lot of organisation and logistical preparation. That’s why we encourage all shopkeepers to join in this year’s edition and make a contribution by helping us with their work, their ideas and initiatives to make the Noche Viva shine in a special way”.