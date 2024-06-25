Great musical weekend

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 25 Jun 2024 • 12:26

Beatles tribute Photo: Facebook / Festival of Legends

Legends weekend 2024 is coming to the Mijas Pueblo Auditorium (Auditorio Miguel Gonzalez Berral) from Friday August 2 until Sunday August 4. Get ready for an unforgettable musical experience at the marvelous Mijas auditorium when the Festival Of Legends presents ‘Legends of Pop’, paying homage to some of the greatest in music history.

Festival Of Legends was born with the purpose of paying homage to the great legends of the song and remembering their great successes. Relive the best music of all time with Festival Of Legends and now you can enjoy three great shows in one weekend with the best tributes in Europe.

Friday August 2 features tributes to ABBA, Bee Gees, Lionel Richie, and more. Enjoy songs including ‘Dancing Queen‘ and ‘Stayin’ Alive’.

Saturday August 3 is Beatles Night with tributes to The Beatles, Paul Mccartney, and Elvis Presley. Enjoy songs like ‘Hey Jude’ and ‘Jailhouse Rock’.

Sunday, August 4 sees Legends bands take to the stage with tributes to Pink Floyd and Bon Jovi. Enjoy songs like ‘Wish You Were Here’ and ‘Livin’ on a Prayer’.

Ticket prices are €20 in advance when bought online (Purchase link: https://linktr.ee/legendsweekend ). At the box office the cost is €25; a 2-ticket pack is €35 and a 3 shows pack (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, per person) is €50. Seniors online: €15, Seniors at the box office: €20

Doors open at 7pm and the show will start at 8pm, there is aasy parking near the auditorium and affordable food and drinks will be available.

Tickets are also available at El Corte Inglés and Eventbrite or WhatsApp the reservations line: +34 633 647 260

Dance under the stars and relive the magic of music from all times in a weekend that will be etched in your memory forever. Enjoy the best tribute shows on the Costa del Sol with Festival of Legends