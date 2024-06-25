Ham, ham, ham, ham

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 25 Jun 2024 • 16:21
Photo: Jamon Popi
Estepona will once again become the world capital of Iberian ham with the celebration of the ninth year of the Certamen Mundial de Jamón Popi Ciudad de Estepona.
An event that will bring together some of the best national companies related to the production of ham and where you can also enjoy free concerts by artists including Falete, La Húngara and Seguridad Social, among many others.
The event, which has been declared an event of tourist interest in Andalusia, will be held on Estepona’s Paseo Marítimo from August 8 until August 15. The programme also includes a total of eight concerts which can be enjoyed free of charge.
The first artist to take to the stage will be Falete on Thursday August 8, followed by Fernando Caro and Saray Jiménez on August 9, Los Centellas on August 10, La Húngara on August 11, Los Inhumanos on August 12, Seguridad Social on August 13, El Callejón and Gloria Bendita on August 14, Miguel Sáez and Mario Mendes on August 15.
This is an event that Estepona has celebrated for nine years and which manages to bring together almost half a million people every year in a multitude of cultural activities where the ham and the Iberian product is the main feature.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
