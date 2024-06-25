Julian Assange to Plead Guilty to Espionage

By Talyta Franca •
Published: 25 Jun 2024 • 16:52
Julian Assange
Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, has agreed to plead guilty to violating US espionage laws.
The agreement is set to be finalised on Wednesday, June 26. According to the Justice Department, Assange will not be detained by the US government and will be free to return to his home in Australia.
Assange, 52, was arrested in 2019 by British police for allegedly obtaining and sharing information about both America’s wars in Afghanistan and Iraq through WikiLeaks.
“After more than five years in a 2×3 metre cell, isolated 23 hours a day, he will soon reunite with his wife Stella Assange and their children, who have only known their father from behind bars,” WikiLeaks stated on social media.
Stella Assange celebrated her husband’s release with a post on X, showing Assange arriving at Stansted airport. “Words cannot express our immense gratitude to YOU – yes, YOU, who have all mobilised for years and years to make this come true,” she said.
Federal prosecutors accused Assange of revealing the identities of individuals who provided information to the US government, an allegation he denied, claiming he was acting as a journalist.
In 2010, Assange was accused of rape and sexual assault in Sweden. To avoid extradition, he sought asylum in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he stayed for seven years until his eviction in 2019.
Although Sweden dropped its investigation in 2017, Ecuador revoked his asylum in 2019, leading to his arrest by British police at the request of the US.
WikiLeaks played a significant role in the 2016 US election by releasing hacked emails from Hillary Clinton’s campaign, as well as information about the Democratic National Committee.
The release of over 150,000 emails revealed details of Clinton’s paid speeches to Wall Street companies, tense communications and concerns about the Clinton Foundation. However, neither Assange nor WikiLeaks were charged for their involvement in this case.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Talyta Franca, Class 2026, Northwestern University in Qatar.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.