Julian Assange to Plead Guilty to Espionage

25 Jun 2024

Julian Assange

Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, has agreed to plead guilty to violating US espionage laws.

The agreement is set to be finalised on Wednesday, June 26. According to the Justice Department, Assange will not be detained by the US government and will be free to return to his home in Australia.

Arrest and Detention

Assange, 52, was arrested in 2019 by British police for allegedly obtaining and sharing information about both America’s wars in Afghanistan and Iraq through WikiLeaks.

“After more than five years in a 2×3 metre cell, isolated 23 hours a day, he will soon reunite with his wife Stella Assange and their children, who have only known their father from behind bars,” WikiLeaks stated on social media.

Stella Assange celebrated her husband’s release with a post on X, showing Assange arriving at Stansted airport. “Words cannot express our immense gratitude to YOU – yes, YOU, who have all mobilised for years and years to make this come true,” she said.

Prosecutors’ Allegations

Federal prosecutors accused Assange of revealing the identities of individuals who provided information to the US government, an allegation he denied, claiming he was acting as a journalist.

In 2010, Assange was accused of rape and sexual assault in Sweden. To avoid extradition, he sought asylum in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he stayed for seven years until his eviction in 2019.

Although Sweden dropped its investigation in 2017, Ecuador revoked his asylum in 2019, leading to his arrest by British police at the request of the US.

Role in the 2016 Election

WikiLeaks played a significant role in the 2016 US election by releasing hacked emails from Hillary Clinton’s campaign, as well as information about the Democratic National Committee.

The release of over 150,000 emails revealed details of Clinton’s paid speeches to Wall Street companies, tense communications and concerns about the Clinton Foundation. However, neither Assange nor WikiLeaks were charged for their involvement in this case.