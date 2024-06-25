Kempinski summer

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 25 Jun 2024 • 16:31

Summer at the Kempinski Photo: Kempinski

As the summer season is now with us, Kempinski Hotel Bahía is pleased to announce a number of fun events and exciting offers that suit every occasion. From family brunches, to sushi and cocktail nights, jazz sessions or pool passes, one thing is for sure… the summer season is here!

With live music, free flow cava and children’s entertainment, a superb menu, including live carving stations, salads, cheese selections, super bagels, incredible desserts and so much more, there is something for all the family at their Sunday Monthly Brunch, making it the perfect Sunday day out.

How about a post-work evening of sushi and cocktails set to the best beats by the resident DJ? Head to the hotel every Friday night in Black Rose the Bar from 6pm until 11pm and enjoy a ‘happy hour’ on selected cocktails from 7pm to 8pm, and make sure you start the weekend in style with that ‘Aperol Spritz’ in hand, whilst enjoying the views from the terrace.

Spiler Beach Club becomes the heart of the hotel during the Summer season and, to celebrate the best time of year, every Saturday and Sunday a Resident DJ will be there to play the best beach vibes all afternoon.

Get a Family Day Pass to enjoy a holiday feeling as you sit back and relax by the pool with a good book, cocktail in hand, in the shade of a palm tree, listening to the sound of the sea. You’ll know that your little ones are having a great time at the children’s club and that a shared lunch for all the family is on the way right to your sunbed.

Included in the Day Pass are two sunbeds, towels, access to the pools and gardens, all from €150 and €199 at weekends. Drinks not included. Or enjoy a Pool Day Pass, from €29 per person, and get a sunbed, towels and access to the pools and gardens, to help you relax and switch to holiday mode; a perfect escape for everyone to enjoy on a hot summer’s day.