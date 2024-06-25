Love is in the air

By John Smith • Published: 25 Jun 2024 • 17:47

Romance on the beach Credit: Maria Surtu Shutterstock

Love will be in the air in Mojacar on the evening of Saturday June 29 when it participates in the Romantic Night event.

This has been dreamed up by the Most Beautiful Towns in Spain Association of which Mojacar was an early member and this year’s event is the eighth of its kind.

There will be a lot going on that evening and starting at 9.15pm there will be live music in a number of different locations in the municipality.

Music across the town

At Cueva Mariquita de la Posa there will be a performance by Alejandro Violin, at the same time there is the option of the Monica Trio in Plaza del Fronton.

Another site, Plaza del Parterre will see Rosario Almansa on piano whilst there is a combination of DJ Romantico Litri and Baila Bachata at Mirador de la Plaza Nueva.

There will be plenty of restaurants offering special romantic meals and around the town there will be romantic heart decorations as well as photo opportunities.

Mass kiss in

The big event however is at midnight in the Paza Nueva with a mass ‘kiss in’ as well as a silent fireworks display.

No romantic evening out for many people could be imagined without a glass of cava or two and in order to ensure the safety of those taking part, the local bus service from Mojacar Village will run until 3.15am with a one way ticket up to midnight costing €1.20 and from then on €2 per person.