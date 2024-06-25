Low on supply – treating schizophrenia

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 25 Jun 2024 • 12:02

Injecting medicine Credit: RF._.Studio, Pexels

In 2021, 50,400 people in the Netherlands were registered with schizophrenia. Today, all of the schizophrenia patients in the country are suffering from a low supply of the much-needed medication, Zypadhera.

Psychiatrists in the country are now advised against starting new treatments with Zypadhera. This drug produces Olanzapine, a substance which inhibits delusions and hallucinations for people who suffer from psychosis and is usually used from a period of six months to several years, given by injections.

The substance is still available for existing users but in smaller doses, as the medication agency cites “problems with production and distribution at the manufacturer.”

Due to the medication shortage, schizophrenia patients will now have to receive a dose of 300 milligrams once every three weeks, instead of a 405 milligrams every four weeks, as stated in the temporary treatment advice from the National Medicines Coordination Centre.

The centre had previously spoken of a “structural availability problem” of the drug.

With these shortages in consideration, new patients will have to omit using Zypadhera altogether, despite its effectiveness and opt for alternative medical treatment.