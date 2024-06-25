Marbella castle renovations will end in July

By Lily Taylor • Published: 25 Jun 2024 • 13:30

Angeles Muñoz at the castle under construction. Credit: Angeles Muñoz X

Residents and visitors will be able to enjoy the renovated Marbella castle very soon.

The changes being done to the ‘Alcazaba de Marbella’ are set to finish in July.

It will display brand new ornamental lighting, making it an attractive centrepiece of Marbella old town.

Marbella’s most cultural asset

Angeles Muñoz, mayor of Marbella said the councils’ purpose “is to recover the main and most extensive Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC) of the municipality”.

Built in the tenth century, the castle had been used for military reasons but had been left in ruins, until work began only six months ago.

The project is part of the Master Plan that was launched with the guidance of specialized companies and archaeologists.

The changes

The main changes have been the elimination of modern planters and the restoration of the wall, which was seriously deteriorated.

Anything that had disappeared has not been restored.