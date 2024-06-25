By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 25 Jun 2024 • 10:38

LiveFest comes to Marbella Photo: Marbella Town Hall

Antoñito Molina, Los Morancos and María Peláe headline the line-up for the Marbella Live Fest 2024, which will be held from August 2 to 4 at the Recinto Polivalente Plaza de Toros.

The Councillor for Festivities, Yolanda Marín, said: “Our city is art with capital letters and this series of shows is the best for music and humour”, said the councillor, adding that the Town Hall has collaborated with organisers, Grupo Mundo to, “make the cost of tickets affordable”.

The head of Communications of Grupo Mundo, José Núñez, said that this first year of the festival, which will be joined by new artists, “is the seed of something that we want to continue to grow in the coming years”. “We will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the venue with three big names from the national scene, who we are convinced will shine on stage”, said Núñez, who added that, “Marbella is a place to be and a place we want to be”.

Finally, one of the artists on the bill, Antoñito Molina, who was also present at the launch event, said that, “Marbella, a city in which I have already performed, has something special for me and is a place, along with Malaga, to which I owe a lot”.