Mark Rutte as NATO secretary-general

Published: 25 Jun 2024 • 18:08
Mark Rutte with NATO
Credit: Mark Rutte, X
The outgoing Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, is about to become the new NATO secretary general, following a unanimous agreement of the 32 NATO members.
Since 2023, Rutte has been methodically working towards the position; in January 2023, he told US President, Joe Biden; “You have asked me twice to become secretary-general of NATO, and I turned you down twice. If you ask me a third time, I will say yes.”
Initially reluctant, Turkey finally supported Rutte and with opposition from Hungary left behind, as well as the Romanian president, Klaus Iohannis´ announcement to withdraw from the race, Rutte secured his place as NATO´s secretary general.
It is now a matter of days until he is formally confirmed in his new position.
As the Ukraine-Russia crisis continues and concerns rise about former US President, Donald Trump´s return to power, Rutte´s diplomatic approach appears to be the key to maintaining peace.
Nicknamed Teflon Mark for his ability to avoid scandals and Trump Whisperer for managing negotiations with Donald Trump, NATO´s members have shown confidence in Mark Rutte, anticipating a strengthening of the EU peace-making strategies.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
