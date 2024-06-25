Mark Rutte as NATO secretary-general

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 25 Jun 2024 • 18:08

Mark Rutte with NATO Credit: Mark Rutte, X

The outgoing Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, is about to become the new NATO secretary general, following a unanimous agreement of the 32 NATO members.

Since 2023, Rutte has been methodically working towards the position; in January 2023, he told US President, Joe Biden; “You have asked me twice to become secretary-general of NATO, and I turned you down twice. If you ask me a third time, I will say yes.”

Initially reluctant, Turkey finally supported Rutte and with opposition from Hungary left behind, as well as the Romanian president, Klaus Iohannis´ announcement to withdraw from the race, Rutte secured his place as NATO´s secretary general.

It is now a matter of days until he is formally confirmed in his new position.

As the Ukraine-Russia crisis continues and concerns rise about former US President, Donald Trump´s return to power, Rutte´s diplomatic approach appears to be the key to maintaining peace.

Nicknamed Teflon Mark for his ability to avoid scandals and Trump Whisperer for managing negotiations with Donald Trump, NATO´s members have shown confidence in Mark Rutte, anticipating a strengthening of the EU peace-making strategies.