Murcia celebrates Lynx revival success

Murcia's lynx population thrives Image: Shutterstock/ Jesus Cobaleda

THE Region of Murcia has managed to stabilise its Iberian lynx population and connect its reintroduction areas with those in Andalucia and Castilla-La Mancha.

Murcia Celebrates Lynx Revival Milestone

This achievement was announced by Juan María Vázquez, the Minister of Environment, during an event at the Senate celebrating ’20 Years of LIFE Projects.’

From Endangered to Vulnerable: Murcia’s Lynx Population

Thanks to the European LynxConnect program, the Iberian lynx is no longer classified as ‘endangered’ but now as ‘vulnerable’ by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Vázquez emphasised the success of the program, noting that the population has increased from just over 100 lynxes in 2002 to 2,021 today.

Lynx Recovery Efforts Pay Off

Murcia joined the lynx recovery effort in 2012 and has worked continuously to protect and increase the lynx population. Vázquez expressed hope for a new phase of the LIFE project to further expand these efforts and involve more areas like Madrid and Valencia. The event also included officials from other regions and project partners.

