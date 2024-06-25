Netflix in Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 25 Jun 2024 • 19:19

Netflix brings suspense to Axarquía Image: Torrox Town Hall

THE new Netflix series ‘Dos Tumbas’ (Two Graves) has landed in the Axarquía region of Spain, setting up shop in Torrox, Nerja, and Frigiliana. Directed by Kike Maíllo, known for his award-winning film ‘Eva,’ and starring actors from the award-winning show ‘La Casa de Papel'(Money Heist) like Álvaro Morte, Hovik Keuchkerian, and Kiti Mánver, the show is a gripping detective thriller.

Behind the Scenes of ‘Dos Tumbas’ Filming in Axarquía

Filming kicked off on June 10 and will wrap up on June 30, showcasing locations from Torrox to Fuengirola and Nerja. Apart from Axarquía, the series has also filmed scenes in Almería and Barcelona.

Local Support Fuels Success of ‘Dos Tumbas’ in Axarquía

With support from the Axarquía Film Office, local authorities have been instrumental in facilitating permits and providing logistical support. Jorge Martín, President of the Axarquía-Costa del Sol Municipalities Association, highlighted the region’s collaborative effort to ensure a smooth filming experience.

Mayor Medina Lauds Axarquía’s Role in Netflix Series

Mayor Óscar Medina of Torrox praised the series for showcasing the area, emphasising the honour of hosting such renowned directors and productions. This project highlights Axarquía’s growing reputation as a sought-after location for international filmmaking.

