New golf management course in Marbella

By Lily Taylor •
Published: 25 Jun 2024 • 12:00
People playing golf
Credit: Creative Common licenses
A golf training management diploma has been launched in Marbella.
‘Les Roches’, the private hospitality training school in Marbella, introduced a new postgraduate diploma in golf course management.
The teaching will focus on the economics of golf, management, machinery, design, operations, and events.
All the subjects will be taught by active professionals in the industry.
The programme includes around 15 to 17 weeks of training and a field trip to Miami.
Students will also have the option to do a business research project or an internship after the course.
With more than 70 golf courses, The Costa del Sol has become one of the top golf destinations worldwide.
