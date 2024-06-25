New LGBTIQ+ advice service

By Lily Taylor • Published: 25 Jun 2024 • 15:40

Cristina Bornao and the LQBTIQ+ service poster Credit: Ayuntamiento de Fuengirola

A free LGBTIQ+ advice service will be launched in Fuengirola on Thursday 4 July.

The service aims to advise and inform, as well as, if necessary, refer users to other public or private services.

Cristina Bornao, the mayor of equality of Fuengirola said: “From this service that launches on Thursday, July 4, the Andalusia Diversity Federation will provide advice on homosexuality, bisexuality, and transsexuality not only to those people who are immersed in these processes of acceptance of their sexual orientation or gender identity but also, to their parents or relatives.”

Support offered

Support will be offered to those who suffer from behavioural changes due to the lack of acceptance of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Additionally, help will be provided to victims of violence and/or discrimination based on sexual orientation and/or gender identity.

Assistance with medical treatments and name changes can be given to trans people.

Telephone or in person

To access this service, call 653 826 823 or you can attend in person every 15 days, on Thursdays from 10am to 2pm in the Colores Building on Avenida Jesus Cautivo.