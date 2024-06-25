New rules for Albox Plaza Mayor

By John Smith •
Published: 25 Jun 2024 • 17:57
Plaza Mayor Albox
Credit: 19Tarrestnom65 CC
There is going to be a major change of the way that the Plaza Mayor in Albox is managed in future although it may cause some confusion at first.
On weekday mornings, it is intended that roads will be open to allow for circulation traffic but in the afternoons and all day at weekends it will become a pedestrian only zone.
According to the mayor, the this was an electoral promise and it is now being put into place, although there are some logistical problems which need to be solved.
There is an absolute need to ensure that emergency vehicles are able to access the area at all times and also the council recognises that there are those who need to be able to get to the school and health centre at different times of the day.
New lanes will be created after the summer to indicate where vehicles are allowed to travel and there will be barriers that will open and close automatically in accordance with the time of day.
To add to this, the council will also make the area more pedestrian friendly by introducing new street furniture and lighting, create a new playground as well as creating easy access for the disabled.
Funding will be supported by the Almeria Provincial Council.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
