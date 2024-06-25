New rules for street artists in Estepona

By Lily Taylor • Published: 25 Jun 2024 • 16:45

Street musicians Credit: Creative Common licenses

Street performers must acquire permission to carry out their activity in Estepona this summer.

Estepona Council has published a document that states the new requirements that must be followed to be able to be a street artist.

Music rules

Musical performances that take place on public roads cannot use musical equipment or speakers due to sound pollution.

The Local Police will be able to stop or cancel any activity if they are unregistered or not following the rules.

Request a permit

Artists must carry their municipal authorization with them, which can be requested in person at the town hall or online.

Estepona Council recognizes that street art promotes leisure, culture, and artistic development that enhances the hospitality industry.

If you would like to request a permit visit: https://estepona.sedelectronica.es/info.0 or go to the town hall on Avenida Juan Carlos I.