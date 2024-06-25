New street cleaning wells in Marbella

By Lily Taylor • Published: 25 Jun 2024 • 12:45

Angeles Muñoz at one of the city’s wells Credit: Angeles Muñoz X

Four new water wells have been enabled for cleaning purposes in Marbella.

The wells are full of non-potable water and are destined to wash the streets of Marbella.

1.2 million litres

Angeles Muñoz, the mayor of Marbella said they have the capacity to extract more than 1.2 million litres a day.

They will be used to clean the promenade, the green areas of the Milla de Oro (Golden Mile), the entrance arch to Marbella and its surroundings, and the climb towards Bello Horizonte.

Apart from cleaning, they will also water the Mediterraneo, Capricho, and Paco Cantos parks.

Angeles Muñoz stated that the City Council had “enabled these because they are the most appropriate due to their capacity, performance, and the quality of the conductivity and salinity of the water”.

Actions against the drought

This new addition makes a total of 11 wells in Marbella, which were opened last November due to the water shortage.