New street cleaning wells in Marbella

By Lily Taylor •
Published: 25 Jun 2024 • 12:45
Angeles Muñoz at one of the city’s wells
Credit: Angeles Muñoz X
Four new water wells have been enabled for cleaning purposes in Marbella.
The wells are full of non-potable water and are destined to wash the streets of Marbella.
Angeles Muñoz, the mayor of Marbella said they have the capacity to extract more than 1.2 million litres a day.
They will be used to clean the promenade, the green areas of the Milla de Oro (Golden Mile), the entrance arch to Marbella and its surroundings, and the climb towards Bello Horizonte.
Apart from cleaning, they will also water the Mediterraneo, Capricho, and Paco Cantos parks.
Angeles Muñoz stated that the City Council had “enabled these because they are the most appropriate due to their capacity, performance, and the quality of the conductivity and salinity of the water”.
This new addition makes a total of 11 wells in Marbella, which were opened last November due to the water shortage.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.