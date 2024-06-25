News in brief: Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 25 Jun 2024 • 17:06

STOPLgtbifobia campaign Image: Shutterstock/ Tint Media

Social Campaign

THE Junta de Andalucía has been recognised by Rincón de la Victoria municipality for its impactful ‘#STOPLgtbifobia’ campaign, just ahead of LGBTQ+ Pride Day on June 21. The campaign, spearheaded by Francisco Obes, the Diversity Coordinator, has gained over a million views on social media since its launch in December. It aims to raise awareness about and tackle LGBTQ+ discrimination in everyday situations.

‘This award motivates us to keep pushing forward,’ said Obes, highlighting the importance of initiatives that promote respect for diversity and strive for a fairer society. The town council specifically honoured Obes for his leadership, amidst praise for a wide range of events organised by the Equality Department. The campaign includes four 30-second videos depicting common instances of LGBTQ+ discrimination, featuring community volunteers.

The Junta de Andalucía’s broader efforts include the pioneering ‘I Strategy for Equality and Non-Discrimination of LGBTQ+ People and their Families’ and initiatives to designate spaces free of Lgtbifobia, highlighting their commitment to justice and equality.

Recycling Magic

THE Environmental Department has awarded CEIP Las Naciones school in Vélez-Málaga as the winner of the ‘I Creative Recycling Contest’. The school received praise for their project named ‘Harry Potter’, which encourages the use of recycled materials. Rocío Ruiz, the Environmental Councillor, presented the award at the school, commending their commitment to sustainability and environmental awareness.

‘This is a great day for us as we celebrate CEIP Las Naciones for their beautiful and engaging project, winning the I Creative Recycling Contest as part of our Environmental Education Program,’ stated Councillor Ruiz. The school not only promotes projects made from reused materials to reduce waste but also decorates common areas and actively involves students and teachers. Their efforts include ecological gardens, making them a green-friendly school.

Principal Lourdes Fernández elaborated on the project: ‘’Harry Potter’ was a year-long multidisciplinary effort involving all students. Families played a crucial role, dedicating countless hours to create magical items like broomsticks and wands, integrating them into various school activities.’

Maze Challenge

ATHLETES of all ages geared up for the urban maze of Vélez-Málaga on Saturday, June 22 as part of the Provincial Orienteering Circuit, organised by the Diputación de Málaga. The event kicked off at 10:30 am from Parque María Zambrano. For beginners, there was an introductory course before the race, covering basic map and symbol interpretation.

Rocío Ruiz, the Sports Councillor, and Javier Jiménez from the Málaga Orienteering Club (COMA) have shared details about the event, noting that Vélez-Málaga is a favourite spot for the club due to its unique street layout and historic old town.

Race starts were staggered until 12:00 pm, based on arrival order. Participants were encouraged to follow traffic rules during the event. All necessary materials were provided, with race distances and times designed to suit all skill levels. The event was open to all ages and abilities, with categories for kids, veterans, families, and even those who wanted to participate with their dogs.

Inclusive Summer Camp

VELEZ-MALAGA has launched inclusive summer camps to tackle the social exclusion of children with special needs. These summer camps provide a safe and adapted environment for kids with Special Educational Needs (SEN), ensuring family work-life balance during the summer of 2024. Led by Deputy Mayor Jesús Pérez Atencia and Social Affairs Councillor Juan García, this initiative is seen as a model for comprehensive educational diversity support.

The main goal is to include children with SEN in regular recreational activities, ensuring their well-being and personal development in a safe, structured setting. The camps will be held at CEIP Axarquía in Vélez-Málaga and CEIP Antonio Checa in Torre del Mar. These locations offer a familiar setting and specialised staff to ensure everyone’s care and safety.

Activities will include playgroups and outdoor activities from June 24 to 28 and September 2 to 6, 2024. Additionally, educational camps will run from July 1 to August 2, and August 5 to 30.

Children, aged 6 to 18 and enrolled in a Special Education Classroom, can choose activities based on their interests.

Village Spirit

CANILLAS de Albaida enjoyed its Romería de San Juan on Sunday, June 23, blending cherished traditions with a charitable purpose. The day began at 10 am with a special mass at the Santa Ana Chapel, announced by Jorge Martín, President of the Mancomunidad de Municipios de la Costa del Sol Axarquía, alongside local leaders.

The festivities in Canillas de Albaida reflect the region’s rich heritage, including the traditional ‘Sanjuaneo,’ where locals wash their faces at the El Chorrillo fountain before dawn. This year, the event took on added meaning as funds were raised towards restoring the statue of Saint John, a testament to the village’s communal spirit.

Highlights of the day included live music by ‘Leo Música en Vivo,’ a horseback ribbon race, and the crowning of the Romeros. It finished with a delicious paella lunch at the La Luz recreational area, the celebration was a delightful mix of culture, gastronomy, and community spirit. Mayor Pareja invited everyone to experience this unique San Juan celebration, showcasing the warmth and charm of Axarquía’s traditions.

