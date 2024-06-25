Quironsalud Torrevieja – Improve your quality of life

By EWN • Published: 25 Jun 2024 • 10:00

Discover How Robotic Surgery for Prostate Cancer Works and Its Benefits

Robotic surgery for prostate cancer is generally less invasive, with faster recovery and a lower risk of complications.

In its early stages, prostate cancer may not cause any signs or symptoms. However, when more advanced, it can cause various symptoms such as urinary problems, decreased force in the urine stream, blood in the urine or semen, bone pain, unintentional weight loss, and erectile dysfunction. After detecting prostate cancer, there are various treatment options, and if surgery is required, one of the best choices is robotic surgery due to its numerous advantages.

Robotic surgery offers several benefits compared to traditional open surgery and standard laparoscopy. Thanks to robotic technology, more precise and controlled movements are achieved through smaller incisions, resulting in less postoperative pain, smaller scars, and a quicker and more comfortable recovery.

Reduced Invasiveness and Advanced Precision: The Da Vinci Robotic Surgery in Prostate Cancer Treatment

With less blood loss, robotic surgery for prostate cancer is generally less invasive, with faster recovery and a lower risk of complications due to the precision of robotic movements, which can reduce the risk of damage to surrounding tissues and nerves, crucial for erectile function and urinary continence.

The Da Vinci robot allows for handling highly complex uro-oncological cases with excellent results. One of the main benefits of surgery with the Da Vinci robot is the detailed visualisation, as the high-definition 3D camera provides a better view of the surgical area, helping to identify and preserve important structures.

In the field of urology, the Da Vinci robot has proven to be highly effective, enabling minimally invasive surgeries with maximum precision and safety, thanks to its sophisticated and innovative technology. Some of the most commonly treated urological conditions by the Da Vinci robot are:

– Prostate cancer (prostatectomy).

– Kidney cancer (total/partial nephrectomy).

– Bladder cancer (radical cystectomy).

– Urinary incontinence and urogenital prolapse.

What is a Prostatectomy?

It is the most advanced surgery for the treatment of prostate cancer (robotic radical prostatectomy) and involves removing the prostate and seminal vesicles to eliminate all tumour tissue, facilitating the individualisation of the surgical needs of each patient depending on the type of cancer they have.

What Are the Postoperative Advantages of Prostatectomy with the Da Vinci Robot?

One advantage is the recovery of urinary continence, with continence rates at one year being 95% for the Da Vinci system and 80% for open surgery. Another advantage is the recovery of erectile function, with better erectile function recovery rates with robotic prostatectomy, with one-year potency rates of 97% for the Da Vinci system and 88% for open surgery.

After the intervention, no specific care is required, and the recovery is faster than with traditional open surgery. After being discharged from the hospital, the patient can resume their daily life, avoiding exertion during the first four weeks.

“For its performance, only small skin incisions of 0.5 to 1 cm in length are necessary, through which we can perform, guided by the high-definition camera, the complete removal of the prostate with an optimal level of precision.”

– Dr Sven Petry, Head of the Urology Department at Quirónsalud Torrevieja Hospital, the first to perform a robotic cystectomy in the Valencian Community.

Quirónsalud Torrevieja Hospital has extensive experience in robotic surgery, as it was one of the pioneering hospitals nationwide to implement and train its surgeons in the use of this technology 15 years ago.

Advantages of Robotic Surgery in Urology

Thanks to the Da Vinci robotic surgery system, Quirónsalud Torrevieja Hospital provides the best treatment and outcomes for prostate cancer patients needing radical prostatectomy. Some of the advantages of robotic surgery in urology are:

– More precise tumour tissue removal, improving the effectiveness of the treatment.

– Greater capacity to preserve neurovascular structures, favouring optimal recovery of sexual function.

– Significant improvements in the preservation and restoration of urinary continence after prostate cancer surgeries.

– Improved control of defecatory function.

– Notable reduction in blood loss and the need for transfusions during surgery.

– Lower risk of complications and infections in the surgical wound, ensuring safer recovery.

– Shorter hospital stays.

Quirónsalud Torrevieja, the first private hospital in Alicante to have an Advanced Robotic Surgery Unit.