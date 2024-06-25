By Anna Ellis • Published: 25 Jun 2024 • 17:11

Reviving history: Aspe's Cruz de Orihuela restoration underway. Image: Ayuntamiento de Aspe.

The restoration of Aspe’s Cross of Orihuela (Cruz de Orihuela) is set to commence in the final week of June.

The target for completion is by mid-July, before the arrival of La Virgen de las Nieves.

This project, costing €40,000, aims to restore the monument by cleaning the pedestal thoroughly and replacing damaged elements such as the quadrangular base and access steps.

Historical Value

Aroa Miralles, the Councillor for Heritage, emphasised the significance of this restoration, noting, “Although the current Orihuela Cross dates back to 1969, its historical roots trace back to 1529 according to some historians, underscoring its considerable historical value.”

She highlighted its religious importance as a pulpit used annually on August 3 for the entrance of Our Lady of the Virgin of the Snows into Aspe, making it a cherished site for all.