Richard Branson at Mallorca Championships

Updated: 25 Jun 2024 • 13:02
Richard Branson has a growing business footprint on the island
Sir Richard Branson, a well-known tennis enthusiast, took a break from his business ventures to catch some of the action at the Mallorca Championships currently underway at the Santa Ponsa Tennis Club.
Branson, who opened his luxurious Son Bunyola hotel in Banyalbufar last year, was spotted amongst the nearly 3,000 strong crowd cheering on the players.
Branson’s presence highlights his growing business footprint on the island, which already includes the Son Bunyola estate, a luxury villa rental, and frequent visits from his Virgin cruise ships to Mallorca and Ibiza.
Plans for a second hotel on the island, however, seem to have been shelved. The property earmarked for the project has been sold to a Danish banker. The Virgin Group, in a statement, confirmed their focus on the successful Son Bunyola hotel and its villas.
The Mallorca Championships are proving to be a resounding success. The week-long event kicked off in style on Friday night with a gala opening officiated by former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker, drawing hundreds of attendees.
