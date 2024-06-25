By Anna Ellis • Published: 25 Jun 2024 • 9:08

Royal cheers: Pinoso's wine toasted by King Felipe VI. Image: Ayuntamiento de Pinoso.

Pinoso wines have achieved a significant milestone with the inclusion of TRIGA 2022 white wine in the menu for the 10th anniversary of His Majesty King Felipe VI’s proclamation.

This honour elevates Pinoso to international acclaim for its distinguished wines.

Exceptional Wine

Mayor Lázaro Azorín expressed his congratulations to Bodegas Volver for this prestigious recognition, emphasising their dedication and passion for crafting exceptional wines.

He stated, “This achievement reflects your hard work and commitment.”

Pinoso takes pride in being associated with a wine of such high calibre.”

Pinoso Milestone

“This recognition is not just a milestone for Bodegas Volver, but for our entire beloved town of Pinoso.”

He continued, “We are grateful for promoting the name of Pinoso globally and enhancing the prestige of our local products. Congratulations on this well-deserved success!”

Chardonnay Grapes

TRIGA Blanco is crafted from 100 per cent Chardonnay grapes with D.O. Alicante by Bodegas Volver.

This intense yellow wine boasts aromas of toasted French oak barrels, floral notes typical of Chardonnay, and hints of butter.

Its palate is characterised by remarkable intensity and persistence, showcasing the excellence of Pinoso wines on an international stage.