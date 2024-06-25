Solidarity Award presented in Marbella

By Lily Taylor •
Published: 25 Jun 2024 • 11:00
Francisco Jose Martin announced the award in Malaga earlier this month
Credit: Diputacion Provincial de Malaga
A charitable award, worth €10,000, intended for people who help fight against poverty was presented in Marbella.
The new addition of the ‘International Solidarity and Human Rights Award 2024’, organized by the Malaga Provincial Council, was presented Tuesday 25 June in Marbella.
The project aims to highlight people or associations who have contributed to human rights and solidarity outside of Spain.
To win this award, you must be put forward by a third person, self-proposals are strictly forbidden.
Additionally, you can now apply for a series of subsidies, worth over half a million euros, to finance cooperation projects in developing countries.
Francisco Jose Martin, Third Sector and International Cooperation deputy said they were there to let everyone know in Marbella, that the deadline is open for those who would like to put themselves forward for the subsidies.
