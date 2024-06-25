By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 25 Jun 2024 • 10:26

Benahavis drive-in Photo: Rawpixel CC

You bring the car, Benahavís takes care of the film and the popcorn: the summer drive-in cinema kicks off on Friday July 5.

The acclaimed Benahavis summer drive-in cinema is back, every Friday in July at 10.15pm. Summer 2024 will feature the showing of 4 films, 3 in Spanish with English subtitles and one in original version, for all the town’s foreign residents.

Every Friday anyone who wants to go will be able to register in a new form that the Town Hall will post in their social media feeds. In the case of full capacity, you can go to the venue and you will be able to enter once all the registered people have checked in, in order of arrival. So, if possible, it makes sense to register in advance.

A leaflet with the poster and instructions can be found at the Town Hall and in different parts of the town. The season starts on Friday July 5 with the film ‘Fast & Furious 10‘, you can register at the following link: https://forms.gle/8422hJP4G4SAf36BA