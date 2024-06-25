By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 25 Jun 2024 • 10:26
Benahavis drive-in
Photo: Rawpixel CC
You bring the car, Benahavís takes care of the film and the popcorn: the summer drive-in cinema kicks off on Friday July 5.
The acclaimed Benahavis summer drive-in cinema is back, every Friday in July at 10.15pm. Summer 2024 will feature the showing of 4 films, 3 in Spanish with English subtitles and one in original version, for all the town’s foreign residents.
Every Friday anyone who wants to go will be able to register in a new form that the Town Hall will post in their social media feeds. In the case of full capacity, you can go to the venue and you will be able to enter once all the registered people have checked in, in order of arrival. So, if possible, it makes sense to register in advance.
A leaflet with the poster and instructions can be found at the Town Hall and in different parts of the town. The season starts on Friday July 5 with the film ‘Fast & Furious 10‘, you can register at the following link: https://forms.gle/8422hJP4G4SAf36BA
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.