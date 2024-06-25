Summer Party in Irish style

By Anna Akopyan •
Live music at The Irish Tavern
Credit: The Irish Tavern Albir, Facebook
Make the best of your summer in Spain with Costa Blanca´s best Irish venue at the Summer Party on June 29.
Live music, special drink promotions and tasty BBQ are waiting for you at The Irish Tavern in Albir.
With the locally renowned DJ Kimbo Q, Mick the Flute and DJ Sean Lester, the venue will light up in summer celebrations from 3pm, with refreshing cocktails and traditional Irish beer.
Delicious BBQ, fun-loving company and an authentic atmosphere are guaranteed.
At the Irish Tavern, Cami Vell d´Altea 20, Albir.
Find The Irish Tavern Albir on Facebook.
Bookings at 610 12 92 83.
SPONSORED.
