Summer Sounds for SCAN

Published: 25 Jun 2024 • 7:40
A beautiful cat from SCAN
Credit: Gatos de SCAN, Facebook
Support a local animal charity whilst dancing the night away to summer sounds at SCAN´s fundraising party on July 13.
On a warm Saturday from 7pm, the SCAN shelter in El Verger will welcome guests for a delightful evening of live music from Angel Station and Kenny, giving visitors the chance to support the local animal charity,
With just a €10 donation, real changes can be made in the lives of local cats and dogs in need. At the venue, guests can meet the loving animals looking for their new home and consider adoption.
Alongside raffle tickets and cocktails to cool down, visitors are welcome to bring their own picnic sets and enjoy refreshing drinks from the SCAN bar.
Andy Price on guitar and synth, Janette Galbraith on vocals and Debby Price on bass guitar, flute and vocals, will ensure that all guests enjoy their Saturday with classic melodic tunes.
If you´re looking for a reason to get dressed up, the best-dressed table will also receive an award, so don´t miss your chance.
SCAN invites you to partake in charity, rescuing the animals in need in Costa Blanca North and making a lasting difference.
Bookings are essential via 711 038 640 or scanmarketingteam@gmail.com
