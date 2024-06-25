The Best of Women in Wine

By Anna Akopyan •
Rose wines
On July 3, Martha´s Vineyard invites you to explore the best wine in our region made exclusively by women.
From 7pm until 8.30pm, the renowned and accomplished winemaker, Isabel Salgado, will share her vision, talent and passion for wine whilst conducting a vertical tasting of her celebrated product, Siah.
A vertical wine tasting is a one-of-a-kind experience of discovering the differences between the evolution of the same wine throughout the years, as in this case, will be exemplified with Siah through 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.
Visitors will get the chance to learn about the effects of weather on winemaking and discover their favourite flavours and tones of wine, possibly finding a new favourite.
This not-to-be-missed opportunity presents visitors with the chance to talk to winemakers themselves, welcoming alongside Isabel, Maria from Montesanco and Cristina from M de Alejandria, who craft their wines in the Costa Blanca region.
Taste, learn and enjoy at Martha´s Vineyard.
Book your place for €35 via marthasvineyard.es
At Carretera Moraira a Teulada 42, Rada de Moraira
