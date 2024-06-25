By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 25 Jun 2024 • 14:36

Photo: Facebook / bROTHERS iN bAND

Recognised as the greatest international tribute show to dIRE sTRAITS, bROTHERS iN bAND is touring Europe visiting Holland, Portugal, Germany, France, Luxembourg, Andorra and Spain with their acclaimed show “The Very Best of dIRE sTRAITS”.

Transporting the audience in their particular time machine through a selected and extensive repertoire that has left an indelible mark in the collective memory and imagination of several generations around the world. And on Friday August 23 at 10pm they will be at Estepona’s Plaza de Toros

If Mark Knopfler’s guitar and voice have been fundamental in dIRE sTRAITS, the same goes for Angelo Fumarola. His voice, his posture, his gestures, his expressiveness and his spectacular guitar playing show us the Mark Knopfler of a bygone era, the one who took us by the hand with melodies that already belong to the collective memory, the one who left us amazed with the speed of his hands, the strength and sensitivity of his compositions and his very personal way of playing and expressing feelings and emotions through his guitar.

No less important is the band that accompanies Angelo Fumarola, a group of renowned and passionate musicians of the highest level who interpret and recreate with fidelity and a very high level the spectacular musical legacy of Mark Knopfler’s band, making bROTHERS iN bAND the most acclaimed tribute show on an international level and with the greatest tour on the European continent.

In “The Very Best of dIRE sTRAITS”, bROTHERS iN bAND revisits the highlights of the British band in a show that will revive the anthological ‘Money For Nothing’, through classics like ‘Sultans of Swing’, ‘Telegraph Road’, ‘Romeo & Juliet’ and ‘Tunnel of Love’

bROTHERS iN bAND has stood out for its faithful interpretation of the well-differentiated musical stages and line-ups of the now defunct band founded by Mark Knopfler, David Knopfler, John Illsley and Pick Withers, with a set list that spans from its beginnings in 1977 to its dissolution in the early 90s. Experience the authentic dIRE sTRAITS experience with bROTHERS iN bAND in Estepona this summer.

Tickets from €22 are available on all the usual online booking sites and from El Corte Ingles.