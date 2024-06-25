Tourism booming in Torremolinos

By Lily Taylor •
Published: 25 Jun 2024 • 14:45
Torremolinos beach
Credit: Ayuntamiento de Torremolinos
Torremolinos has the best May in the town’s history after a massive national tourism increase.
Last month Torremolinos received 4,093 visitors more than 2023 and the staff employment in hotels increased by 14 per cent.
Margarita del Cid, mayor of Torremolinos, said: “Torremolinos has just had the best month of May in its history in terms of tourism, with a growth of seven points compared to May 2023 and we are approaching 600,000 overnight stays.
“These figures support a tourism strategy that has been followed in recent years, and also represents unprecedented progress in quality and job creation.”
Foreign travellers totalled 84,950; more than 23 thousand of them were British tourists, followed by French and the Netherlands.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.