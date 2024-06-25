Tourism booming in Torremolinos

By Lily Taylor • Published: 25 Jun 2024 • 14:45

Torremolinos beach Credit: Ayuntamiento de Torremolinos

Torremolinos has the best May in the town’s history after a massive national tourism increase.

Last month Torremolinos received 4,093 visitors more than 2023 and the staff employment in hotels increased by 14 per cent.

Approaching 600 thousand overnight stays

Margarita del Cid, mayor of Torremolinos, said: “Torremolinos has just had the best month of May in its history in terms of tourism, with a growth of seven points compared to May 2023 and we are approaching 600,000 overnight stays.

“These figures support a tourism strategy that has been followed in recent years, and also represents unprecedented progress in quality and job creation.”

British tourists take the lead

Foreign travellers totalled 84,950; more than 23 thousand of them were British tourists, followed by French and the Netherlands.