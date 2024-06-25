By Anna Ellis • Published: 25 Jun 2024 • 15:41

Vincent Real Estate: Guiding dreams in Costa Blanca property. Image: Vincent Real Estate

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, in the heart of Costa Blanca and Costa Calida, Vincent Real Estate has been a steadfast ally for property seekers since 1999.

Founded by Mark and Hazel Vincent, the agency has blossomed into a cornerstone of the local real estate market, offering a diverse portfolio from charming villas in Quesada to contemporary apartments in Mar Menor.

What sets Vincent Real Estate apart is its dedication to personalised service.

Multilingual Expertise

From the moment clients step through their doors in Benijofar or Playa Flamenca, they are met with a team fluent in English, Spanish, French, Dutch, German, Norwegian, and Swedish.

This multilingual expertise ensures that every client receives not only professional guidance but also a deep understanding of their unique needs and preferences.

Over the years, Vincent Real Estate has weathered the highs and lows of the Spanish property market, emerging stronger and more resilient.

Their commitment to clients extends beyond the transaction, with comprehensive support that spans before, during, and after the purchase.

Holistic Approach

This holistic approach has earned them a reputation for reliability and integrity.

The firm’s success is not just measured in transactions but in relationships cultivated.

Many clients have not only found their dream homes but have also forged lasting friendships with the Vincent team, who are not only experts but also homeowners themselves in the Costa Blanca.

Vincent Real Estate’s dedication to excellence is further underscored by its recognition in the industry.

Members of AIPP

As proud members of the AIPP (Association of International Property Professionals), they adhere to the highest standards of professionalism and ethics.

Their commitment to customer service has been acknowledged with prestigious awards, including the Bronze Award for Best European Agent and the Silver Award for Best Example of Customer Service.

Whether you’re seeking a holiday retreat or a permanent residence, Vincent Real Estate offers a seamless journey to finding your ideal property in the sun-drenched Costa Blanca.

Their blend of familial tradition and modern expertise ensures that every client receives the utmost care and attention, guiding them through every step of the process with confidence and ease.

Discover why so many have entrusted their dreams of Mediterranean living to Vincent Real Estate.

Contact Vicente Real Estate

To explore the possibilities with Vincent Real Estate, head into their Alicante office at Av Federico Garcia Lorca 37, Benijofar, 03178 Alicante or their Orihuela office at Calle Niagara Ed. Miraflores III, Local 6,7 Playa Flamenca 03189.

Alternatively head to the website: vincent-realestate.com or call ES: (0034) 966 712 440 or UK: +44 208 0998997.