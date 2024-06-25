By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 25 Jun 2024 • 16:39

Photo: Magnum Mysterium choir

The ‘Magnum Mysterium’ Choir of Estepona will celebrate on Saturday June 29, the 18th Choral Encounter ‘Ciudad de Estepona’, accompanied by the ‘Virgen de la Escalera’ Choral Society of Rota.

The choral meeting, entitled ‘Voices to Celebrate Life’, will begin at 8.30pm in the Avenida de España, at the junction with Calle Santa Ana, with free admission. It will begin with a performance by the Cadiz choir, followed by the Estepona choir, and will end with both choirs singing together.

The Magnum Mysterium Choir has been developing its musical activity in Estepona for more than 30 years. Originally called ‘Villa de Estepona’, it was founded in 1987. In its beginnings it was set up as a Chamber Choir. It has been incorporating into its repertoire works of all styles and from all times, from music from Eastern countries, and popular titles to film music, musicals and scores by contemporary composers.

In 1992, the Choir was constituted as a non-profit Cultural Association, with the aim of promoting the study and practice of quality choral music. It has given concerts in various cities throughout Spain and has participated in international competitions, exchanges and meetings, taking the name of Estepona beyond its borders.