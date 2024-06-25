Water park opens

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 25 Jun 2024 • 15:53
The Alhaurin water park
Photo: Alhaurin el Grande Town Hall
Alhaurín el Grande Town Hall has announced that, from Monday July 1, the Water Park attraction, located in the municipal sports centre, will be open to the public.
It will remain open during the months of July and August from Monday to Friday, in the mornings from 10am until 2pm and in the afternoons from 5.30pm to 8.30pm. On Saturdays the facility will be open from 9.30am to 1.30pm.
Councillor for Sports, Sergio Rodríguez, explained the reasons why this municipal facility has been out of use for almost a year. “To open a leisure facility like this there are a series of requirements to be met. Not only is it enough to have the installation approved by the Health Department, which is important, but other equally essential requirements must also be met, which we didn’t have last summer and which we have been able to achieve this year”.
“Our responsibility is to ensure that everything is in order so that everyone is legally and physically insured and that there are no problems”, concluded the councillor.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.