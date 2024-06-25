Water park opens

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 25 Jun 2024 • 15:53

The Alhaurin water park Photo: Alhaurin el Grande Town Hall

Alhaurín el Grande Town Hall has announced that, from Monday July 1, the Water Park attraction, located in the municipal sports centre, will be open to the public.

It will remain open during the months of July and August from Monday to Friday, in the mornings from 10am until 2pm and in the afternoons from 5.30pm to 8.30pm. On Saturdays the facility will be open from 9.30am to 1.30pm.

Councillor for Sports, Sergio Rodríguez, explained the reasons why this municipal facility has been out of use for almost a year. “To open a leisure facility like this there are a series of requirements to be met. Not only is it enough to have the installation approved by the Health Department, which is important, but other equally essential requirements must also be met, which we didn’t have last summer and which we have been able to achieve this year”.

“Our responsibility is to ensure that everything is in order so that everyone is legally and physically insured and that there are no problems”, concluded the councillor.