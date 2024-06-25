Welcoming to the LGBTQ+ in Calpe

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 25 Jun 2024 • 9:40

Pride Flag Credit: Tedm Eytan, Flickr

“We present an unsurpassed programme, a unique and special initiative to celebrate and give relevance to the LGBTQ+ Pride Day,” said Calpe´s mayor, Ana Sala when presenting the summer programme to celebrate Pride.

Organised by Calpe City Council, the programme of activities will begin on June 28, with the raising of the Pride Flag in Plaza Colon at 11am.

At 7.30pm, a proclamation for the LGBTQ+ pride will take place in Plaza Miguel Rosello, followed by a march to Plaza Colon and Las Fellini music performance at 10.30pm, with live DJs and bar service provided.

On July 1 at Salo Blau at 7.30pm, the local writer, Emilio Vladimir, will present his novel You Are My Universe, exploring the complexities of LGBTQ+ romantic relationships.

On July 2, the Plaza Mediterraneo will shine in vibrant colours of the LGBTQ+ with a pride exhibition starting at 12pm, followed by a sex education lecture by Alicante Entiende at 6.30pm in Salo Blau.

On July 3 at 7pm in Salo Blau, the programme will end with an insightful lecture on discriminatory violence against LGBTQ+ by Javier Scotto.

To show support for the LGBTQ+ community, Calpe´s commercial and leisure establishments will place LGBTQ+-friendly signs to welcome and provide a safe space for all visitors, regardless of their gender and sexuality.