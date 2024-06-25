Welcoming to the LGBTQ+ in Calpe

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 25 Jun 2024 • 9:40
Pride Flag
Credit: Tedm Eytan, Flickr
“We present an unsurpassed programme, a unique and special initiative to celebrate and give relevance to the LGBTQ+ Pride Day,” said Calpe´s mayor, Ana Sala when presenting the summer programme to celebrate Pride.
Organised by Calpe City Council, the programme of activities will begin on June 28, with the raising of the Pride Flag in Plaza Colon at 11am.
At 7.30pm, a proclamation for the LGBTQ+ pride will take place in Plaza Miguel Rosello, followed by a march to Plaza Colon and Las Fellini music performance at 10.30pm, with live DJs and bar service provided.
On July 1 at Salo Blau at 7.30pm, the local writer, Emilio Vladimir, will present his novel You Are My Universe, exploring the complexities of LGBTQ+ romantic relationships.
On July 2, the Plaza Mediterraneo will shine in vibrant colours of the LGBTQ+ with a pride exhibition starting at 12pm, followed by a sex education lecture by Alicante Entiende at 6.30pm in Salo Blau.
On July 3 at 7pm in Salo Blau, the programme will end with an insightful lecture on discriminatory violence against LGBTQ+ by Javier Scotto.
To show support for the LGBTQ+ community, Calpe´s commercial and leisure establishments will place LGBTQ+-friendly signs to welcome and provide a safe space for all visitors, regardless of their gender and sexuality.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.