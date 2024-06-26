50th Anniversary of Ice Cream Parlour

By John Smith •
Mayor Amat made the two presentations
Credit: Roquetas de Mar Council
Although many people rave about Italian ice cream, there is little doubt that Spanish ice cream takes a lot of beating.
Prices have gone up dramatically over the past few years, but then all of the prices associated with the manufacture, storing, serving and general overheads have also rocketed.
Many ice cream parlours have to rely on summer takings in order to see them through the colder months, but one, Alacant situated in Roquetas de Mar has just celebrated its 50th Anniversary of being in business.
So impressed with this achievement was the mayor of the municipality, Gabriel Amat, that he and some of his colleagues made a special visit to the ice cream parlour to present owner, Isabel Soriano with a plaque in recognition of the achievement.
Also presented with a plaque was pioneer of the ice cream trade Guillermo Sanchez known as ‘Mermi’
As well as congratulating them on the anniversary and the fact that the Alacant Parlour stands out as a place of tradition as well as friendliness, he also saw the packed parlour enjoy music from a local DJ and enjoy a few snacks as well as ice cream.
