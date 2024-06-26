Ambulance increase in Ronda

By Lily Taylor •
Published: 26 Jun 2024 • 14:08
Ambulance
Credit: Creative Common licenses
There has been an increase in ambulances in Ronda.
On Tuesday 25 June the Junta de Andalucia announced that there would be an improvement in medical transport in Ronda.
From now on Ronda and its surroundings will have five ambulances instead of two.
Patricia Navarro, the delegate of the Government of Andalucia has expressed her satisfaction regarding the upgrade as she had previously described the services as “absolutely obsolete, not only in number but also in the quality of its equipment”.
There will also be two medical emergency teams that will cover Ronda, Arriate, and Montecorto.
Public health budget in the Serrania has experienced a significant rise in the last five years, hence the improvement.
The increase in ambulances isn’t the only change Ronda has experienced, with many additions to the Ronda Sur-Santa Bárbara Health Centre, including an x-ray room, and now residents are able to attend chemotherapy in Ronda rather than have to travel to Malaga.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.