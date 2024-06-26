Ambulance increase in Ronda

By Lily Taylor • Published: 26 Jun 2024 • 14:08

Ambulance Credit: Creative Common licenses

There has been an increase in ambulances in Ronda.

On Tuesday 25 June the Junta de Andalucia announced that there would be an improvement in medical transport in Ronda.

Increased more than double

From now on Ronda and its surroundings will have five ambulances instead of two.

Patricia Navarro, the delegate of the Government of Andalucia has expressed her satisfaction regarding the upgrade as she had previously described the services as “absolutely obsolete, not only in number but also in the quality of its equipment”.

There will also be two medical emergency teams that will cover Ronda, Arriate, and Montecorto.

Public health care improvement

Public health budget in the Serrania has experienced a significant rise in the last five years, hence the improvement.

The increase in ambulances isn’t the only change Ronda has experienced, with many additions to the Ronda Sur-Santa Bárbara Health Centre, including an x-ray room, and now residents are able to attend chemotherapy in Ronda rather than have to travel to Malaga.