Bicycle tourism a potential market

By John Smith • Published: 26 Jun 2024 • 13:55

Almeria at Festbike Madrid Credit: Almeria Provincial Council

There is no argument that tourism contributes so much to the economy of Almeria but there is always room to consider ways of increasing numbers.

Importance of tourism

The coastline attracts huge numbers of visitors generating income for councils and businesses situated there but when you move further inland, it’s not always so easy to attract visitors.

Almeria wants to be a year long destination rather than somewhere to spend the summer and the Almeria Provincial Council has for the first time made an appearance at Festbike being held in Madrid.

This is a fair for cycle tourism, mountain bike routes and companies involved in arranging bicycle holidays.

In 2023, the fair attracted 43,000 visitors and it is clear that many Spanish individuals and families are very much taken with the idea of cycling safaris.

Huge potential market

A report published by AMBE (Association of Brands and Bicycles of Spain), indicates that cycling continues to grow, with more than 1.5 million bicycles being sold in Spain with a turn over of €2.88 billion so the market is there to be taken advantage of.