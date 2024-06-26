By Anna Ellis • Published: 26 Jun 2024 • 21:34

Blast from the past: Alicante Hosts 80s and 90s Festival. Image: Roman Samborskyi / Shutterstock.com.

The Festival of the 80s to the 90s is set to take place in Alicante on Saturday, June 29.

This event is part of the larger “25 Cities – 25 Festivals” series, which celebrates retro music and culture across the globe.

The festival will be held at the Port of Alicante, from 8:00.PM until 3:00.AM.

Live Performances

Enjoy seven hours of non-stop entertainment, featuring live performances by singers and dancers who will bring popular hits from the 80s and 90s back to life.

The festival also includes tributes to iconic cinema soundtracks, now considered timeless anthems.

Food trucks will be on-site, offering a variety of options such as hamburgers, paninis, potatoes, popcorn, waffles, and ice cream.

A selection of drinks will also be available at the bar.

Photocall Area

For those wanting to capture memories, a photocall area will be set up with props and backdrops featuring well-known characters from the 80s and 90s.

Under 18s are allowed to enter for free, provided they are accompanied by an adult.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online via Redsys using a credit or debit card.

After completing the purchase, an email will be sent containing the tickets.

For any inquiries or additional information, participants can contact the organisers via email at info@festivaldelos80alos90.com.