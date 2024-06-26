By Anna Ellis • Published: 26 Jun 2024 • 18:59

Bonfire bonanza: Hogueras Festival draws record attendance. Image: Ayuntamiento de Alicante / Facebook.

Alicante concluded its Hogueras festivities with record-breaking attendance and a hotel occupancy rate exceeding 93 per cent.

La Nit de la Cremà, held in the early hours of June 25, marked the end of the Bonfire celebrations, which saw over 1.5 million visitors.

The festivities also achieved full capacity in the accommodation and catering sectors, with more than a million people participating in the main events daily.

Unique Global Appeal

Cristina Cutanda, Councillor for Festivals of the Alicante City Council, praised the festival’s unique global appeal, noting the historic records in hotel and restaurant occupancy.

She also highlighted the absence of significant incidents and the high artistic quality of the monuments as notable aspects of the 2024 Bonfires.

The response from both residents and visitors during the main days of the Bonfires exceeded expectations, the councillor stated.

Participation in the different events held during the holidays has been massive.

The streets have been packed, with records of more than a million people per day

APHA & HOSBEC

This sentiment is echoed by figures from the Provincial Association of Hotels and Tourist Accommodations of Alicante (APHA) and the Hotel and Tourism Business Association of the Valencian Community (HOSBEC), which confirmed near-full capacity in hotel accommodations and apartments over the weekend.

Additionally, the Alicante Restaurant Association (ARA) reported surpassing last year’s figures, with most city restaurants fully booked and many having full reservations weeks in advance.