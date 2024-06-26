Calvia creates job opportunities

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 26 Jun 2024 • 11:50

Successful Reactiva participants celebrate their success Credit: Ajuntament de Calvia

The Reactiva employment programme in Calvia is celebrating a successful run, placing 45 individuals in work between January and August 2024.

This initiative, organised by the Calvia Training and Employment Institute (IFOC), is funded by the SOIB and the European Social Fund Plus (FSE+).

Opportunities for participants

At a recent ceremony at the Town Hall, Mayor Juan Antonio Amengual and Deputy Mayor for Work and Training, Manuel Mas, applauded the program’s achievements. They expressed their encouragement to the participants, urging them to persevere and take advantage of the opportunities provided.

Positive news came with the announcement that a new Reactiva program is already in the works for launch in January 2025. IFOC manager Fernando Palmer highlighted their commitment to “helping as many people as possible” through this and other upcoming initiatives.

All positions involved fulfilling valuable community service roles within the Calvia municipality.

Calvia’s commitment to empowering individuals

The Reactiva program’s success story demonstrates Calvia’s commitment to developing employment opportunities and empowering individuals.