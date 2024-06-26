CAN Art Fair 2024 

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 26 Jun 2024 • 14:00

The Balearic art scene is flourishing Credit: Nativ Ibiza/fb

CAN Art Fair, which will take place from June 26 to 30 at FECOEV (Fairs, Congresses, and Events of Ibiza), was launched at a press conference held at the Ibiza Council this week.

The event was attended by Sara Ramon, Councillor for Education, Culture, and Heritage of the Ibiza Council; Juan Miguel Costa, Island Director of Tourism; Miquel Costa, Island Director of Culture; and Sergio Sancho, Director and Founder of CAN Art Fair. The focus is on local artists and their work, alongside national exhibitions.

CAN2024

“Thanks to CAN Art Fair, Ibiza becomes the capital of contemporary art,” stated Sara Ramon. The Councillor stressed the importance of “establishing synergies between the local and international scene”, as well as the visibility that the fair gives to Balearic artists. “I want to invite all lovers of contemporary art to come to CAN2024, and those who are not, too.”

Sergio Sancho thanked the support of the Ibiza Council for making such a clear commitment to culture on the island. “We can see that the Ibizan cultural fabric is beginning to flourish. Our arrival has acted as a link between existing projects and those that are emerging,” acknowledged the Director and Founder of CAN Art Fair.

Showcasing Balearic talent

33 national and international galleries (including 6 from the Balearic Islands) and around 120 artists will showcase the best of new contemporary art. The fair also has an OFF Program consisting of 5 exhibitions by 6 Balearic artists, which was presented last Friday.