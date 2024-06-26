Cat shelters in Alhaurin de la Torre

By Lily Taylor •
Published: 26 Jun 2024 • 12:41
The cat shelters
Credit: Ayuntamiento de Alhaurin de la Torre.
Wild cats are being looked after and given a home in Alhaurin de la Torre.
The Alhaurin de la Torre Council has provided cat houses as shelters for the feline colonies in the town.
Joaquin Villanova, the mayor, has been in charge of delivering the shelters to Francisco Guerrero, the president of the local charity ‘El Gato Garduño’.
Francisco will distribute the homes to places where there is a high presence of cats.
The houses are made with nice designs and are big enough to comfortably accommodate a few cats.
The aim is to control the feline population, ensure their welfare, and have zero sacrifice.
The association ‘El Gato Garduño’ has also had a huge role in feeding and providing care for these animals.
The huts will protect them from extreme weather conditions as well as facilitate veterinary and sterilization work.
For more information on the work being done for our whiskered friends visit ‘El Gato Garduño’s ’ website: https://www.elgatogarduño.es/ .
