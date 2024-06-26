Costa Calida events & activities

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 26 Jun 2024 • 18:18

Summer fun and delicious food Image: Shutterstock/ Davor Geber

Summer events

AGE Concern Costa Calida is gearing up to host its next ‘Menu del Dia’ with a tempting offer at the Condado Club, now under new management. Age Concern invites everyone to join them on July 31 at 1:30 pm for a sumptuous three-course meal and a small drink—all for just 15€. Tickets are available at the Social Centre Located at 2B Avenida De Los Covachos, Camposol C Sector. They advise you to book as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

This event is not just about delicious food; it’s about creating connections and supporting the local community. Age Concern Costa Calida, entirely operated by dedicated volunteers, provides essential services like advice, befriending programs, and medical equipment hire—all free of charge for those over 50. They also have wonderful events and day trips to create a fun, social, and warm atmosphere in the community.

These events play a crucial role in preventing loneliness, offering opportunities to socialise and engage with others. Beyond the dining event, Age Concern has organised many activities throughout the summer like a Tabletop sale on June 29, a food-tasting afternoon on July 23, and a Stars and Stripes BBQ on July 6. Each event brings people together, creates friendships, and supports a vibrant community spirit. Come along, enjoy great food, and make a difference in someone’s day!

Music Celebration

THE Mazarrón Town Hall is set to host a series of spectacular events at the Mares de Papel festival, promising an unforgettable experience for all attendees. On Sunday, June 30, the renowned Film Symphony Orchestra (FSO) will take centre stage at Espacio Escénico El Castellar (Playa Grande) starting at 10 pm. This orchestra, celebrated nationally, combines the grandeur of symphonic music with beloved film scores, offering a unique opportunity to relive favourite movie moments through live performances by exceptional musicians.

Following this, on Friday, July 5, the festival continues with a special concert by Elefantes, marking their 30th anniversary tour. This event promises an electrifying evening filled with energetic performances and featuring guest artists from across the national music scene. Music lovers can expect surprises, dance, and an immersive musical experience starting at 10 pm at the same scenic venue.

The festivities conclude on Saturday, July 6, with a tribute to the legendary Nino Bravo. Serafín Zubiri, accompanied by the ‘Maestro Eugenio Calderón’ band, will bring to life Nino Bravo’s most iconic songs, blending local and national culture in a night to remember, also beginning at 10 pm at Espacio Escénico El Castellar (Playa Grande). Entry to all events is free, subject to venue capacity, ensuring everyone can enjoy these cultural celebrations.

Free Concerts

THE LOS40 Summer Live 2024 tour will make stops in Águilas and La Manga, offering two free concerts. On July 16, the tour by the renowned radio station will hit Águilas, and the following day, it will be in La Manga (San Javier). This is part of LOS40‘s largest and most extensive summer tour, featuring free concerts in over twenty cities across Spain.

In Águilas, on the esplanade of the Auditorium, fans can look forward to performances by Nil Moliner, Recycled J, La Beba, Ruslana, Paula Koops, Polo Nández, J Francis, Noan, Malva, and Elio Leiros. Óscar Martínez, Los40 DJ and presenter will present the shows and spin the latest hits.

The next day in La Manga del Mar Menor this concert with the same lineup plus the addition of Curotto will take place.

The LOS40 Summer Live 2024 tour kicks off on July 9 in Cáceres and wraps up on August 8 in Culleredo, bringing an exciting lineup of artists to various stages across the country.

For more Costa Calida news and events click here