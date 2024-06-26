Culture and beaches in Mallorca’s Cala d’Or

By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 26 Jun 2024 • 11:53

A site of cultural interest close to Cala d’Or Credit: Es Forti Cala d’Or

Cala d’Or is a resort situated on the east coast of Mallorca. While the town is predominatey a purpose-built tourist destination, it offers areas of natural beauty and culture. Beaches and Coves

The star attraction of Cala d’Or is its collection of stunning beaches and coves. With clear waters and soft sand, they are the perfect place to relax, soak up the sun, and take a refreshing dip in the Mediterranean Sea.

Cala d’Or Beach

Cala Gran

This beautiful cove boasts crystal-clear waters and is framed by dramatic rocky cliffs. It’s a great choice for those seeking a more secluded spot.

Cala Serena and Cala Esmerald Perfect for families with young children, these two coves offer shallow, calm waters and a relaxed atmosphere.

Cala Egos For a unique swimming experience, head to Cala Egos. Here, you’ll find a natural pool nestled amongst the rocks, perfect for a refreshing dip. Es Forti

Es Forti, a lookout point in Cala d’Or, boasts a rich history marked by both destruction and resilience.

Built in 1730, the initial Es Fortí served as a vital military base. This modest structure housed a garrison of four guns, three sentry boxes, and a defensive force of 20 men led by a sergeant. Sadly, its role as protector was cut short in 1755 when a devastating tsunami, triggered by a powerful earthquake, demolished the fort.

In 1793, a new Es Fortí rose from the ashes. Today, Es Fortí has shed its military purpose and been declared a Site of Cultural Interest in 1949. While details about the fort’s history are limited on-site, its true beauty lies in its panoramic vistas. Visitors can freely explore the grounds and take in the views of the Mediterranean Sea. During the summer months, the fort occasionally comes alive with exhibitions and cultural events.