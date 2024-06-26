Dutch royals supporting Palestine

By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 26 Jun 2024 • 17:59

Dutch royal couple in Vlaardingen Credit: Koninklijk Huis, X

The Dutch King and Queen took a trip on June 25, visiting Vlaardingen; the largest Palestinian community in the Netherlands.

During the visit, the royal couple spoke to the representatives of the Palestinian society and people with Jewish backgrounds about the current situation in Gaza and its impact on the local community.

In Vlaardingen, about one in 15 residents has a connection with the Palestinian Territories. The first Palestinians arrived in Vlaardingen in 1963 to work in a margarine factory. Today, Vlaardingen hosts approximately 4,000 Palestinians.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima visited the town hall to speak with three generations of Vlaardingen residents, voicing their concerns about the treatment of Palestinians in Gaza.

The Dutch government, in its place, has officially supported a two-state solution with an independent, democratic Palestinian state established, since October 2023; the monarchy continues supporting the government´s outlook.