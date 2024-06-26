Euro 2024: England vs. Slovenia ends in draw

By Talyta Franca • Published: 26 Jun 2024 • 16:39

Slovenia's defender #06 Jaka Bijol (C) and Slovenia's defender #21 Vanja Drkusic (R) celebrate qualifying after the match against England

England’s Euro 2024 group stage match against Slovenia ended in a 0-0 draw, despite the Three Lions’ dominance at the Cologne Stadium.

England’s control of the game did not translate into goals, leaving fans frustrated and eager for a breakthrough that never came.

Match Statistics and Key Moments

England had 12 shots, with four on target, and controlled 74 per cent of ball possession. They completed 746 passes with a 91 per cent accuracy rate but were unable to breach Slovenia’s defence.

Slovenia, with just 26 per cent possession and 272 passes, managed four shots, only one of which was on target.

The second half began with a substitution for England, with Kobbie Mainoo replacing Conor Gallagher. England continued to press, with Phil Foden narrowly missing a left-footed shot missed to the right following a corner.

England had late chances to score. Cole Palmer’s shot from the right side at 90+2’ was saved by Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak, while Trent Alexander-Arnold’s attempt in the last minutes of the match, at 90+4’, went too high.

England committed 11 fouls and received three yellow cards: Marc Guéhi (68’), Phil Foden (77’), and Kieran Trippier in the first half. Slovenia had nine fouls, with Jaka Bijol receiving a yellow card in the 72’ minute.

Future Opponents

England’s next opponent will be determined by the outcomes in Group F. The team is expected to face the Netherlands unless the Czech Republic beats Turkey or Georgia defeats Portugal.

If that happens, Turkey, the Czech Republic, or Georgia could finish third in Group F and take Hungary’s place in the third-placed table.

As for Slovenia, they also advanced with the draw, thanks to the 0-0 result in the Denmark-Serbia match.

Both team’s fans now eagerly await the quarter-finals match decisions.