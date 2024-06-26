Festival location change causes outrage

By Lily Taylor • Published: 26 Jun 2024 • 12:13

Previous addition of Reggaeton Beach Festival Credit: Reggaeton Beach Festival

A popular annual music festival changes location and people are not happy about it.

The successful ‘Reggaeton Beach Festival’ has taken place in San Pedro, Marbella, for the last two years but this year it has been announced it will be in Nerja.

A full weekend of fun

The festival, which takes place from noon to midnight over the course of a weekend, is in essence, a big summer party, equipped with water slides and activities as well as a full line up of mostly Spanish-speaking singers and rappers.

The 2024 edition was initially meant to be in Marbella when tickets went on sale earlier this year, however almost overnight the location changed.

Artists like Annual AA and Justin Quiles had already been announced and many people had purchased their tickets.

120km location change

Nerja is 120km away from Marbella and the festival is refusing to allow refunds despite everyone’s complaints.

The festival will take place on Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 July on Rio Seco Beach in Nerja.

If you want more information visit: https://reggaetonbeachfestival.com/